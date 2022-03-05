 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SAT 8:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert