The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SAT 8:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to …
Tulsa received 8.7 inches of snow and sleet — mainly sleet in the last winter storm — for the month, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Breezy conditions…
For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatu…
Tulsans woke up to haze and the smell of smoke Friday, and more of the same is expected Saturday until some rain is expected following a cold front.
Almost all of eastern Oklahoma is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. Significant travel difficulties and impacts to the power grid are likely, forecasters said.
Travel is not recommended unless necessary, as Tulsa and virtually all of eastern Oklahoma remain under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Thursday.