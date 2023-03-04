Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
