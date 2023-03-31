Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a thunderstorm develops, it can often contain both warm and cold air. It is what happens when these two rub together, forming an electric…
The 2013 El Reno tornado sparked research showing that only 39% of Spanish speakers understood the translation, Joseph Trujillo said of his wo…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
More sunshine is expected today and highs will climb into the low 60s. Winds will be light as well.
Today there will be increased cloud coverage across the region. Highs will wrm into the upper 50s. Winds will be light from the north at 5-10 mph.