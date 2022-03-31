Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
