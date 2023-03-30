Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
