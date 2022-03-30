Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from TUE 11:52 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.