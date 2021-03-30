Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
