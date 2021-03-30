Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.