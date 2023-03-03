Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
