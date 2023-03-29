Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kirsten Lang provides an update on the potential for severe weather in the Tulsa area. Tulsa could see storms, but expect the heavier storms t…
When a thunderstorm develops, it can often contain both warm and cold air. It is what happens when these two rub together, forming an electric…
There is actually a difference between the meteorological and astronomical seasons.
The first half of the day brings cloudy skies and a south wind that will gust to 25 mph at times. As we head into the afternoon, the chance fo…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …