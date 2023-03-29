Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.