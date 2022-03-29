The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
