Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
