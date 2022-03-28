Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Watch Now: Why is Oklahoma the lightning capital of the United States? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains
