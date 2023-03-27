Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
