Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph.