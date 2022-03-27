Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
