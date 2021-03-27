Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.