The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
