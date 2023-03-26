Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kirsten Lang provides an update on the potential for severe weather in the Tulsa area. Tulsa could see storms, but expect the heavier storms t…
There is actually a difference between the meteorological and astronomical seasons.
The first half of the day brings cloudy skies and a south wind that will gust to 25 mph at times. As we head into the afternoon, the chance fo…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
More sunshine is expected today and highs will climb into the low 60s. Winds will be light as well.