Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.