Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
