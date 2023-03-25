Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.