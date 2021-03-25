Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
