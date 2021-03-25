 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

