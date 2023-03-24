Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning from THU 10:41 PM CDT until FRI 2:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
