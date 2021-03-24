Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.