Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24%…