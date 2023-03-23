Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 3:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
