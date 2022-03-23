Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Meet Tulsa World's new meteorologist Kirsten Lang, who will provide daily video forecasts, go live during severe weather and write stories that answer reader questions.
We will round out our weekend with more gorgeous weather. Highs for Sunday will touch near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be s…
It has been a soggy start to the week with showers across eastern Oklahoma. The rain started around lunchtime and will continue through the ev…
Monday brings the chance for some much needed rain to eastern Oklahoma. Showers will begin around mid-morning and continue through the better …
A few lingering showers are expected today as an upper-level system continues to move out of the state. Highs will only make it into the mid-5…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees to…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It …