Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.