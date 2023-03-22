Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today we will see strong south winds and the chance for showers and thunderstorms through the first half of the day.
People in Norman may be less likely to prepare during a tornado watch than those in Moore, who "feel almost twice at risk," though Norman has …
A registered nurse in the Tulsa area points at research showing the importance of early-morning light for a natural sleep pattern.
Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued by our local National Weather Service office in Tulsa, but a severe thunderstorm watch comes from the …
It will be a soggy commute this morning with light to moderate showers moving across the area. As we head into the lunch hour we will start to…