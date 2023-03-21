Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.