Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
