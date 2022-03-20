 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

