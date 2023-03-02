Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
