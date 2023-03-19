Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.