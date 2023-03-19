Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
