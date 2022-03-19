The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Update: One dead after wreck in east Tulsa; snow still heavy, creating dangerously slick road conditions
"Most everyone was just looking at the 1 inch (forecast snow accumulation) ... so everybody's going to work, and you got all that traffic out there, and it's snow-packed, but they're not slowing down."
A man was fatally injured in a weather-related crash when his pickup slid off U.S. 169 near the Broken Arrow Expressway interchange and struck a light pole.
"Confidence continues to increase in the potential for accumulating snow across much of the region, while accumulations for ice remains still uncertain," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
Tulsa received 8.7 inches of snow and sleet — mainly sleet in the last winter storm — for the month, according to the National Weather Service.
As of Wednesday, "the greater potential for (snow) accumulations looks to be along and north of Interstate 40 with generally 1 to 2 inches and locally higher possible."