Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was fatally injured in a weather-related crash when his pickup slid off U.S. 169 near the Broken Arrow Expressway interchange and struck a light pole.
Update: One dead after wreck in east Tulsa; snow still heavy, creating dangerously slick road conditions
"Most everyone was just looking at the 1 inch (forecast snow accumulation) ... so everybody's going to work, and you got all that traffic out there, and it's snow-packed, but they're not slowing down."
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees t…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It…
For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tulsa wil…
As of Wednesday, "the greater potential for (snow) accumulations looks to be along and north of Interstate 40 with generally 1 to 2 inches and locally higher possible."
"Confidence continues to increase in the potential for accumulating snow across much of the region, while accumulations for ice remains still uncertain," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
Tulsa received 8.7 inches of snow and sleet — mainly sleet in the last winter storm — for the month, according to the National Weather Service.