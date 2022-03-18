Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.