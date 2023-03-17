Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
