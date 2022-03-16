Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

It will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.