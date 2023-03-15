Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Increased cloud coverage is expected today. Highs will warm into the 60s with a south wind. The chance for showers and storms will increase as…
A chunk of Tulsa County finally was lifted from all drought conditions on March 7 when the U.S. Drought Monitor was updated.
Today we will see sunshine and a north wind at 15 mph with highs in the 50s.
It will be a nice start to the week. Highs will be in the 50s today and increase each day through Wednesday.
A registered nurse in the Tulsa area points at research showing the importance of early-morning light for a natural sleep pattern.