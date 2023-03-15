Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.