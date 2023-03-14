Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
