Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
As of Wednesday, "the greater potential for (snow) accumulations looks to be along and north of Interstate 40 with generally 1 to 2 inches and locally higher possible."
Update: One dead after wreck in east Tulsa; snow still heavy, creating dangerously slick road conditions
"Most everyone was just looking at the 1 inch (forecast snow accumulation) ... so everybody's going to work, and you got all that traffic out there, and it's snow-packed, but they're not slowing down."
"Confidence continues to increase in the potential for accumulating snow across much of the region, while accumulations for ice remains still uncertain," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
A man was fatally injured in a weather-related crash when his pickup slid off U.S. 169 near the Broken Arrow Expressway interchange and struck a light pole.
Tulsa received 8.7 inches of snow and sleet — mainly sleet in the last winter storm — for the month, according to the National Weather Service.
Almost all of eastern Oklahoma is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. Significant travel difficulties and impacts to the power grid are likely, forecasters said.