Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.