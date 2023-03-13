Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.