Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Local Weather

