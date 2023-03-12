Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
