Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

