Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
As of Wednesday, "the greater potential for (snow) accumulations looks to be along and north of Interstate 40 with generally 1 to 2 inches and locally higher possible."
"Confidence continues to increase in the potential for accumulating snow across much of the region, while accumulations for ice remains still uncertain," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
Update: One dead after wreck in east Tulsa; snow still heavy, creating dangerously slick road conditions
"Most everyone was just looking at the 1 inch (forecast snow accumulation) ... so everybody's going to work, and you got all that traffic out there, and it's snow-packed, but they're not slowing down."
Tulsa received 8.7 inches of snow and sleet — mainly sleet in the last winter storm — for the month, according to the National Weather Service.
