Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
A registered nurse in the Tulsa area points at research showing the importance of early-morning light for a natural sleep pattern.
“We have been stuck in a weather pattern ... favorable for severe weather," said a forecaster, but that it doesn't necessarily mean Oklahomans…
Today will be cooler with more cloud coverage and a chance for rain increasing as we head into the afternoon and evening. Highs today will onl…
Today will be cool, cloudy, with a chance for showers. After a rainy morning, showers will be scattered and continue through the day, with clo…
For Sunday it will be a little warmer, but also windier. Highs will be in the 70s with a south wind at 15mph.