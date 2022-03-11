 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Tulsa today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

