Temperatures will be just above freezing in Tulsa today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
As of Wednesday, "the greater potential for (snow) accumulations looks to be along and north of Interstate 40 with generally 1 to 2 inches and locally higher possible."
"Confidence continues to increase in the potential for accumulating snow across much of the region, while accumulations for ice remains still uncertain," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
The advisory means roads could become slippery, especially during the morning commute, forecasters said.
