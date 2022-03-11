Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Tulsa today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.