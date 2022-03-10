Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

