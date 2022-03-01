Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
