Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.