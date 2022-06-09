Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you drive down Riverside Drive/Parkway or over the 71st Street bridge, one thing may catch your eye: How high the water level seems to be along the Arkansas River this week.
Some weather folklore has been proven true, and some loosely accurate.
"Hail damage to vehicles is expected," according to National Weather Service Tulsa. "Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."
There is a chance for rain today. Showers are expected this morning and again later this evening into the overnight hours.
The chance for rain lessens today as we round out the weekend. Highs this afternoon are forecasted to warm into the low 80s with a south breez…
Update (7 a.m. Monday): Overnight storms left several hundred customers without power early Monday in the Tulsa area, especially west of U.S. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The suns…
Wednesday severe weather: Thunderstorm warning issued for Tulsa, Osage counties
Today will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 80 degrees. Winds will be relatively light today as well.
Scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are expected today. A round of showers and storms is possible this morning, mainly south, t…