Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.