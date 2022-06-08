The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you drive down Riverside Drive/Parkway or over the 71st Street bridge, one thing may catch your eye: How high the water level seems to be along the Arkansas River this week.
There is a chance for rain today. Showers are expected this morning and again later this evening into the overnight hours.
The chance for rain lessens today as we round out the weekend. Highs this afternoon are forecasted to warm into the low 80s with a south breez…
Update (7 a.m. Monday): Overnight storms left several hundred customers without power early Monday in the Tulsa area, especially west of U.S. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The suns…
Today will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 80 degrees. Winds will be relatively light today as well.
Scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are expected today. A round of showers and storms is possible this morning, mainly south, t…
Clouds will hang around this morning, but will gradually push south and southeast as we head into the mid morning hours. The chance for rain w…
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the hou…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 de…