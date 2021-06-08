Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
