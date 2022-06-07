The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
